Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagres - STC (Douro SME No. 2) as follows:
EUR1,819,400,000 Class A (ISIN: PTSSCMOM0000): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Negative
The affirmation reflects the sufficient level of credit enhancement provided by the subordinated notes (48.0% at closing with a minimum of 42.0%) and a reserve fund (2.89% of the class A notes at closing, building to 5% of the class A notes from excess spread). The reserve fund has been increasing since closing and currently represents 4.6% of the class A notes balance.
The subordination is provided by the class B notes and the residual note which is variable in size and addresses set off risk. Due to the reduction of set-off risk, the balance of the residual note has been reduced to EUR220m versus EUR363m at closing.
The transaction is in its three-year replenishment period which has a stop replenishment trigger based on default receivables. Currently, defaults, defined as loans in arrears over 90 days, represent 0.9% of the outstanding balance, which is far below the trigger level of 7%.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of term loans, credit lines and commercial paper facilities granted by Banco BPI, S.A. (Banco BPI; 'BB+'/Negative/'B') to small and medium sized enterprises in Portugal.
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking * Bank stocks lead retreat, Polish refiners rise further * Zloty also retreats though good output figure expected * Czech central banker sees moderate price growth By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated on Friday, while other Central European markets trod water, as investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across the region and world. Warsaw's b
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate is expected to approve President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and green groups worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.