March 08 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest two-minute committee previews on EMEA HY corporate ratings at 15:00 GMT today.

-- Committee Previews

The video preview contains expectations from the Fitch lead analysts on:

- Viridian, including the recovery assumptions used in rating the current bonds

- Pernod Ricard's progress towards investment grade status

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

-- Background

The podcast was recorded on 6 March 2012 and will be available, without registration, from 15:00 GMT today at: here