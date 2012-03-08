(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 08 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest two-minute committee previews on EMEA HY
corporate ratings at 15:00 GMT today.
-- Committee Previews
The video preview contains expectations from the Fitch lead analysts on:
- Viridian, including the recovery assumptions used in rating the current bonds
- Pernod Ricard's progress towards investment grade status
This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is
subject to a variety of influences, and lead analyst commentary on individual
issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual
committees.
-- Background
The podcast was recorded on 6 March 2012 and will be available, without
registration, from 15:00 GMT today at:
here