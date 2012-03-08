(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor --- 08-Mar-2012

Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jul-2000 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the development finance institution, Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) are based on an equalization with the ratings on the State of The Netherlands (unsolicited ratings, AAA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Dutch government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to FMO in an event of financial distress.