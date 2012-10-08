(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.'s (DI) USD500m capital securities a final rating of 'A-'.

The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 14 September 2012.

The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors by Korea Development Bank ('AA-'/Stable), Woori Bank ('A-'/Stable) and Hana Bank .Investors in the securities are granted the right to put the securities to Core Partners Limited, a special purpose company unrelated to DI. The abovementioned banks provide a five-year irrevocable and unconditional commitment via a credit agreement to lend Core Partners an amount sufficient to meet its put obligations. This amount includes the then outstanding principal and any accumulated distribution payments.

Investors can exercise the put if DI fails to redeem the securities at the end of the fifth year, when the distribution rate steps up by 500 basis points. Investors also have the right to put the securities prior to that in a number of other instances, including the bankruptcy of DI.

In rating the securities, Fitch has taken the view that investors will exercise the put option at the end of the fifth year if DI chooses not to redeem the securities. As a result, the rating reflects the banks' commitment to fund Core Partners to meet its put obligations to the investors. However, the rating is capped at the lowest of Fitch's assessments of the banks due to the several but not joint obligations of the banks under the credit agreement. Any change in the lowest of Fitch's assessments of the banks will result in an equivalent change to the instrument rating.

DI's standalone credit strength is not a consideration in the instrument rating as the credit agreement remains in force even if DI is declared bankrupt. Fitch notes, however, that DI may elect to defer distribution payments during the credit agreement period without triggering the put option. Investors will receive any deferred distributions only upon the exercise of the put option.