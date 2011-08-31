(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Precision Infomatics (M) Private Limited (Precision) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect Precision's long-standing relationship with its suppliers and vendors, as well as low customer concentration risk with its top 10 customers accounting for only 16.6% of its FY11 sales (FY09: 19.9%).

The ratings are however constrained by the company's weak EBITDA margins (FY11: 4%, FY10: 3.41%, FY09: 2.2%) due to the trading nature of its business. Precision provided equity and unsecured loans to the extent of INR110m as of FYE11 (FY10: INR65.8m, FY09: INR53.7m) to its four subsidiaries of which three of them reported losses at EBITDA level over FY10-FY11 due to their small scale of operations. Fitch expects this trend to continue in the near term.

A positive rating action may result from a sustained improvement in Precision's financial leverage (total adjusted debt/ operating EBITDAR) to below 4.0x. Conversely, the company's financial leverage exceeding 6.0x on a sustained basis may lead to a negative rating action.

As per the FY11 provisional figures, Precision had an annual sale of INR1,515.5m (FY10: INR1352.3m), an operating EBITDAR of INR72.3m (FY10: INR54.8m), financial leverage (total adjusted debt/ operating EBITDAR) of 4.7x (FY10: 7.6x) and EBITDA interest cover of 2.1x (FY10: 2.5x). Its total adjusted debt outstanding at end-FY11 was INR341.3m (FY10: INR415.6m).

Incorporated in 1996, Precision is a Chennai-based company offering system integration and infrastructure solutions. It also assembles and sells IT hardware and biometric scanners used in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) project.

Precision's facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR170m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)';

- INR75m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind); and

- INR45m term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'.