(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IFB Agro Industries Limited (IFB Agro) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect IFB Agro's strong financial position, established presence as the only manufacturer of extra neutral alcohol and rectified spirit in West Bengal, as well as the long experience of its promoters. The ratings also reflect IFB Agro's strong credit metrics as reflected in its low financial leverage (adjusted debt/ EBIDTA) of 0.15x and high interest coverage of 16.7x in FY11. The company's debt/ equity levels have been historically below 1x (FY11: 0.02x).

IFB Agro's revenue grew by 56.77% yoy to INR4,262.1m in FY11 (FY09: INR2,762.9m). The revenue growth is attributed to the renewal of its export license for the marine division in FY11 and favorable changes (like withdrawal of privilege area system and reserve price mechanism) in regulation with regard to the sale of country liquor since December 2010. Revenue continued to grow in Q1FY12 by 36.7% yoy to INR1,391.8m. EBIDTA margin has also increased to around 11% over the last two quarters due to high capacity utilisation.

The ratings are however constrained by high exposure to regulatory and policy actions, which has led to significant volatility in its revenues and margins over the last two years.

Negative rating guidelines include IFB Agro's financial leverage exceeding above 1.5x.

Incorporated in 1986, IFB Agro has interest in two business segments: alcohol and marine products - contributing 80% and 20% of the FY11 revenues, respectively.

IFB's bank facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR131.3m cash credit facility: assigned 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; and

- INR97.2m fund-based facility: assigned 'Fitch BBB+ (ind) /'Fitch A2+(ind)'; and

- INR485m non-fund based facility: assigned 'Fitch A2+(ind)'