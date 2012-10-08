Oct 08 Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited & Impetus Funding Trust No. 1 Repo Series No. 1

* Moody's assigns following definitive long-term rating to notes issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the Impetus Funding Trust No. 1 Repo Series No. 1 (Trust).

The complete rating action is as follows:

-- AUD 138.9 million of Class A Notes, rated Aaa (sf)

The AUD 11.2 million Class B Notes are not rated.