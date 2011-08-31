(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, SPG Land's lower-than-expected contract sales have weakened its liquidity position.

-- We believe the China-based real estate developer's financial strength is likely to remain weak in the next year due to a deepening property correction in China, weak execution, and increased borrowings.

-- We are placing the 'BB-' rating on SPG Land on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based SPG Land Holdings Ltd. (SPG Land) and the 'B+' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on the company and the 'cnBB' issue rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our view that SPG Land's financial strength and liquidity are likely to remain weak over the next 12 months, given lower-than-expected sales in the first half of this year and slim prospects of a sales recovery," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "A deepening correction in China's property market and the company's weak execution ability will make any turnaround challenging. In addition, we believe SPG Land's already-high leverage may further increase due to liquidity pressure."

We believe SPG Land's liquidity is likely to be less than adequate over the next six to 12 months, due to weak sales and because capital markets are tight for developers. The company's contract sales reached Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.67 billion in the first half of 2011, only 18% of the full-year target it set at the beginning of the year. SPG Land could therefore face refinancing pressure in 2012. As of the end of June 30, 2011, the company has about RMB1.55 billion in debt due in the next 12 months, against an unrestricted cash balance of RMB885 million and restricted cash balance of RMB796 million. At the same time, payments on outstanding land premiums totaling RMB2.64 billion are due before the end of 2012.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action within the next three months after reviewing SPG Land's updated sales plan and growth strategy. This will help us to evaluate the company's liquidity position in the next six to 12 months.

"We may lower the rating on SPG Land by one notch if we believe visibility over the company's property sales and its profitability prospects for the next 12 months are weaker than we expected or if its leverage remains higher than expected," said Mr. Lu. "We may also downgrade SPG Land if we believe the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at more than 5x or EBITDA interest coverage less than 3x by the end of 2011. In addition, we may lower the rating if SPG Land's liquidity deteriorates or its refinancing risk heightens."

