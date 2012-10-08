Historically AFDB has provided medium- and long-term loans primarily to African governments and other public-sector entities with sovereign guarantees; however, its focus on the private sector has been increasing over the past few years. The bank also makes equity investments and has provided a few small guarantees. At year-end 2011, 93% of the bank's development-related exposure (DRE) was loans, and 2% equity investments. Of outstanding loans, 81% was to governments or was government guaranteed. Financing approvals to private sector entities were about SDR0.8 billion in 2011, or 22% of total approvals, down from 40% in 2010.

Since 1995, AFDB has restricted its sovereign lending to its most creditworthy regional member countries. Sixteen African countries are eligible to borrow from the bank, while 37 have been able to borrow only from AFDF and NTF since 1995. Lending to the private sector, however, is not restricted to eligible countries. AFDB's outstanding loan exposure increased by a strong 13% during 2011 to SDR9,374 million, following a 10% growth rate in 2010.

Reflecting the weak credit-standing of many of its regional members, past-due payments of principal have been relatively high; at year-end 2011, they stood at SDR374 million or 3% of outstanding loans.

In our view, the expected losses embedded in AFDB's loan portfolio are much smaller than they might appear. Standard & Poor's expects AFDB to receive historical treatment as preferred creditor on its sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed loans compared with that received by commercial and bilateral lenders. Given the economic distress of many of its borrowing members, however, this special status may be of limited value. More important are the payments AFDB expects to receive on behalf of its borrowers through the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative of the IMF and the World Bank. Under the HIPC framework, the HIPC Trust Fund repays a substantial portion of eligible loans.

AFDB's narrow risk-bearing capacity (provisions for losses plus adjusted shareholders' equity) dropped to 52% of DRE at year-end 2011 from 57% at year-end 2010. AFDB's financial strength is bolstered by its callable capital, which increased substantially under the bank's sixth capital increase, approved by the board of governors in 2010. Of total callable capital (as of Dec. 31, 2011) SDR10.7 billion was from sovereigns rated 'AAA' by Standard & Poor's (SDR8.1 billion after the long-term sovereign credit ratings on France and Austria were lowered to 'AA+' on Jan. 13, 2012). The bank's liquidity position continues to be one of the strongest among rated MDFIs.

AFDB's ratio of reserves for losses, adjusted shareholders' equity, and 'AAA' callable capital (its broad risk-bearing capacity) to DRE was 133% at year-end 2011 (without callable capital granted by Austria and France).

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect AFDB's liquidity to remain very strong and its high franchise value to increase, given the attention Africa is receiving from the international donor community. We believe that the subscription and payment of the capital increase by AFDB's shareholders supports the capital adequacy. Our view on shareholder support could change if major shareholders do not pay in the expected amounts.

Additionally, our revised multilateral lending institutions criteria, which we expect to have in place by the end of this year, could affect the ratings.