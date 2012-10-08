(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Mongolian Resources Corp. ------------------------------ 08-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Mongolia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Oct-2012 B-/-- B-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
USD-denominated Sr Secd nts B- 08-Oct-2012