(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31- Fitch Ratings says that it does not expect any rating
actions on structured finance (SF) transactions following the proposals for
amendments to transaction documentation for SF deals where Barclays Bank plc
(BB50x.L) (Barclays) acts as account bank. The amendments relate to the
administration and servicing of servicer and/or issuer accounts following
changes to the Direct Debit Indemnity Scheme.
The amendments would allow Barclays, as account bank, to debit sums directly
from the issuer bank accounts in relation to any principal amounts that are
subject to an indemnity claim by a borrower, together with any resulting
overdraft interest. Indemnity claim payments arise under the UK direct debit
system if a borrower exercises their right to request a refund on a direct debit
collection taken from their bank account.
Currently, the servicer account bank does not have direct recourse to the
issuer account bank for any such claims. Claims were previously processed on an
ad-hoc manual basis, through the use of cheques. Therefore the proposed
amendments introduce a potential risk to the cash flows of the issuer. Following
the amendments, affected issuers could be exposed if there were significant
numbers of direct debit indemnity claims. However, Fitch understands that the
number of direct debit indemnity claims has historically been very low.
Given the low historical frequency of direct debit indemnity claims, Fitch
does not consider the proposed amendments will impact ratings. Although the
agency expects claim volumes to be immaterial, it believes it would be useful
for transaction reporting to detail any impact on cash flows. If Fitch becomes
aware of any significant increases in the levels of indemnity claims for a given
transaction it will review the impact in conjunction with the overall
transaction performance.