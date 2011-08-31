(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31- Fitch Ratings says that it does not expect any rating actions on structured finance (SF) transactions following the proposals for amendments to transaction documentation for SF deals where Barclays Bank plc (BB50x.L) (Barclays) acts as account bank. The amendments relate to the administration and servicing of servicer and/or issuer accounts following changes to the Direct Debit Indemnity Scheme.

The amendments would allow Barclays, as account bank, to debit sums directly from the issuer bank accounts in relation to any principal amounts that are subject to an indemnity claim by a borrower, together with any resulting overdraft interest. Indemnity claim payments arise under the UK direct debit system if a borrower exercises their right to request a refund on a direct debit collection taken from their bank account.

Currently, the servicer account bank does not have direct recourse to the issuer account bank for any such claims. Claims were previously processed on an ad-hoc manual basis, through the use of cheques. Therefore the proposed amendments introduce a potential risk to the cash flows of the issuer. Following the amendments, affected issuers could be exposed if there were significant numbers of direct debit indemnity claims. However, Fitch understands that the number of direct debit indemnity claims has historically been very low.

Given the low historical frequency of direct debit indemnity claims, Fitch does not consider the proposed amendments will impact ratings. Although the agency expects claim volumes to be immaterial, it believes it would be useful for transaction reporting to detail any impact on cash flows. If Fitch becomes aware of any significant increases in the levels of indemnity claims for a given transaction it will review the impact in conjunction with the overall transaction performance.