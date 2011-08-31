(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to the proposed mortgage-covered bonds to be issued by ZAO UniCredit Bank (BBB/Stable/A-3; UniCredit Russia). The issue was registered by the Central Bank of Russia on July 28, 2011 (state registration No. 40700001?).

The rating on the bonds is fully based on our long-term local currency issuer credit rating on UniCredit Russia and does not take into account the mortgage coverage, which was not analyzed.

The bonds total Russian rubles 5 billion and form part of UniCredit Russia's mortgage-covered bond program. The Series 1 mortgage-covered bond has a five-year maturity and a fixed semiannual interest rate. The first coupon rate is set by the issuer according to book-building results. The rates of further coupons are equal to the rate of the first coupon. We understand that the proceeds will be used for general banking purposes.

The ratings on UniCredit Russia reflect our view that the bank has demonstrated positive business development by materially improving its asset quality, decreasing its funding concentration, and reporting strong and improving financial results. At the same time, the challenging, albeit slowly improving, operating environment in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') constrains the ratings.

UniCredit Russia is a fully owned subsidiary of UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UniCredit Austria; A/Stable/A-1). The long-term rating on UniCredit Russia incorporates a three-notch uplift from our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile to reflect our view that it is strategically important to its parent. We believe UniCredit Austria would very likely provide extraordinary support to its Russian subsidiary in case of need.

