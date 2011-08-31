(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31- Spreads again widened across all major regions last week due largely to continued sovereign unrest and a notable decline among North American corporates, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.

CDS spreads in Europe saw the biggest surge, widening 8.2% followed by North America at 6.7%. Not surprisingly, European sovereign CDS sold off another 7% on average. 'Contagion concerns seem to be parlaying into widening spreads for normally resilient sovereigns such as Sweden and Norway,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Elsewhere, CDS on oil & gas companies in North America saw substantial widening last week (9% on average). 'Ongoing market concern over weak economic conditions are likely contributing to the sector's recent underperformance, with notable declines from ConocoPhillips , Mobil Corporation and The Williams Companies ,' said Allmendinger.

