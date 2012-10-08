Oct 08 -
Summary analysis -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. 08-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 69364V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Aug-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
08-Oct-2003 BBB+/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on Thailand-based PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.
(PTTEP) reflects the company's strategic importance to PTT Public Co. Ltd.
(PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) and the government of Thailand (foreign currency
BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1). The rating also
reflects PTTEP's strong domestic position and solid profitability and cash
flow.
The company's dependence on PTT for almost all its revenue, and its aggressive
growth plans partly offset these strengths. PTTEP's other rating weaknesses
are execution risk for the development of its substantial proven but
undeveloped fields, and related heavy capital requirements.
We assess PTTEP's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb+'. We assess the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk
profile "intermediate," as our criteria define the terms. In accordance with
our criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a moderately high
likelihood of extraordinary government support for PTTEP.
PTTEP's solid cash flow generating capability is a key support for the
company's financial risk profile. We expect internally generated cash flows
for the next 12 months to remain strong enough to fund existing developments,
operational investments, and dividends. Elevated oil and gas prices in the
second half of 2012, and improving output from Bongkot South and S1 oilfields
in Thailand, Vietnam 16-1 oilfield, and the Kai Kos Dehseh oil sands project
in Canada should support PTTEP's cash flows. We expect the company's average
funds from operations (FFO) at about Thai baht (THB) 100 billion per year over
2012-2013.
In our view, PTTEP has little capacity to use operating cash flow to reduce
debt or fund its stated growth plan of boosting production to 500 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) by 2015 and to 900 mboepd by 2020.
This growth is likely to occur through acquisitions, such as PTTEP's recent
acquisitions in Canada (Kai Kos Dehseh) and Mozambique (Cove Energy PLC ).
These were funded mostly with debt, resulting in PTTEP having credit metrics
that are weaker than our expectations for the rating. The ratio of debt to
EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, was about 1.1x. This ratio does
not factor in bridge loans associated with the acquisition of Cove.
PTTEP's debt could remain elevated for the next two years due to the company's
sustained growth strategy, existing investment plans, and its current cash
flow profile. The company plans to raise about US$3 billion by the end of 2012
by issuing up to 650 million new shares. A successful equity raising is credit
positive in our view and could lower debt to more tolerable levels. However,
we would consider the equity raising in our analysis only once it is
completed. We would also consider whether the capital raising sufficiently
reduces PTTEP's reliance on debt to fund future growth and improves forecast
credit metrics. We expect a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 1x on a sustained
basis to be adequate for the current rating level.
Liquidity
PTTEP has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect
PTTEP's sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities,
to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- As of June 30, 2012, PTTEP has unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
of THB18.7 billion, compared with THB15.8 billion of short-term debt due
(including accrued interest and short-term provision for decommissioning
costs).
-- PTTEP also has access to short-term credit facilities and bridge
financing for the Cove acquisition.
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of
FFO of about THB100 billion, available credit facilities, and cash and current
investments.
-- Liquidity sources do not factor in the company's planned capital
raising.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of
capital expenditure of about THB130 billion (including the Cove acquisition),
and dividends and debt repayments of about THB30 billion.
-- We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its
needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
PTTEP will need sizable investments in the next two to three years, mainly to
boost output from its production and development blocks. Nevertheless, we
believe liquidity will remain adequate due to the company's solid
profitability and cash flow generation. We also believe that PTTEP will
continue to have strong access to external funding, given its market position
and indirect connection to the government, through PTT.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that PTTEP's growth plans could lead to
increased debt and weaken credit metrics outside our expectations for the
rating. The outlook does not consider the company's planned capital raising.
We may lower the rating on PTTEP if any of the following occur:
-- We lower the ratings on PTT and Thailand.
-- PTTEP departs significantly from the financial targets that PTT
established, thereby affecting PTTEP's stand-alone credit profile and pushing
the ratio of debt to EBITDA above 1.0x and the debt-to-capital ratio to 45% on
a sustained basis. Debt-financed acquisitions or capital expenditure could
cause such deterioration.
-- Operational problems at PTTEP's development projects result in
significant cost overruns or delays in production growth.
-- Business integration with PTT shifts considerably--such that PTT's
shareholding in PTTEP materially declines below 50%--changing our assessment
of PTTEP's role and link with the government.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if:
-- PTTEP maintains or improves its business risk profile; and
-- The company executes its growth strategy over the next two years and
sufficiently grows its reserve and production base while maintaining credit
metrics that are commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating. For this to occur, we
would expect the company to maintain a lease-adjusted ratio of total debt to
EBITDA of about 1.0x and debt to capital below 40% on a sustainable basis.
