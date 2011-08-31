(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31- Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Everonn Education Limited's (EEL) 'Fitch A-(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of EEL. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

EEL's ratings:

- INR1,032.50m long-term bank loans : migrated to 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR405.80m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR803.08m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A1(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'