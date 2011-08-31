MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31- Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Everonn Education Limited's (EEL) 'Fitch A-(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of EEL. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
EEL's ratings:
- INR1,032.50m long-term bank loans : migrated to 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR405.80m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR803.08m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A1(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt in part by pricing pressure for generic drugs, and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second straight quarter.