North Korean leader's half brother killed in Malaysia - source
SEOUL/KUALA LUMPUR The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been killed in Malaysia, a South Korean government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGIC) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating incorporates SGIC's consistently strong financial performance, well-established market position and solid capitalisation relative to its business profile. The rating also reflects continuing parental support from Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency. SGIC's status as the sole majority state-owned guarantee and credit insurer underpins its important role in providing stability to the South Korean economy. KDIC currently holds a 98.6% stake in SGIC.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGIC will maintain its financial fundamentals at current levels. This is supported by prudent and seasoned management which places a heavy emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to top-line growth.
Under the new regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) regime, which replaced the previous solvency margin regime since April 2011, SGIC registered a RBC ratio of 567% at end-December 2011, well above the regulatory minimum of 100%. Fitch notes that it is key for the company to maintain sound capital levels as a buffer for its potentially volatile business portfolio.
Fitch views SGIC's investment mix as conservative and liquid, with, on aggregate, more than 85% of investments in cash, deposits or fixed-income instruments. At end-December 2011, equity represented about 5% of total investments. The agency does not expect SGIC to deviate significantly from the current investment composition.
The ratings also reflect inherent business risks associated with the pro-cyclical niche business and its long policy duration of one to two years, which could affect its ability to re-price. Additionally, the company is vulnerable to domestic economic conditions, given its high business concentration risk and limited geographical diversification.
Key rating drivers that may result in a positive rating action would be a sustainable improvement in SGIC's financial fundamentals, such as maintaining a combined ratio below 70%. Conversely, a significant deterioration in the company's credit profile such as a combined ratio above 100% for a prolonged period, debt leverage above 28% and/or a negative sovereign rating action on South Korea (Local Currency Long Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA'/Stable) may lead to negative rating action for SGIC.
Established in Korea in 1969, SGIC enjoys an established market position in a number of segments in Korea's guarantee and credit insurance market.
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
JUBA - Three years into a civil war and with inflation above 800 percent, South Sudan's government is struggling to pay its troops. When delayed wages finally arrive, the cash is so devalued it barely buys food for a week.