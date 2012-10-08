The 'bb+' stand-alone credit profile of Pertamina reflects substantial ongoing government influence. The company benefits from more generous production sharing contracts, and has preferential access to newly released exploration blocks and expiring cooperation contracts. However, Pertamina's public service obligation (PSO) to distribute fuel to the domestic market at government-designated and below-market prices tempers this benefit. This PSO results in Pertamina having weaker margins than its integrated oil and gas peers'.

The profitability of the PSO business depends on a compensation formula, which sometimes does not cover distribution costs. Inadequate subsidies may strain Pertamina's working capital, particularly when oil prices are high, and ultimately create a need for funding. However, we note that, when oil prices are high, the company would also be generating stronger cash flows from its upstream business to mitigate potential funding gaps in the downstream business.

Pertamina's "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term, reflects the company's integrated and diverse operations with dominant domestic market positions in upstream and downstream activities. Pertamina is the second-largest oil and gas producer in Indonesia with the largest proven plus probable (2P) reserves in the country. It virtually fully controls Indonesia's refining, distribution, and marketing structure.

We assess Pertamina's financial risk profile as "significant," as defined in our criteria, to reflect our expectation that the company's financial performance is likely to weaken in the next two to three years. The weakening is due to the company's substantial capital expenditure plans of about US$6 billion-US$7 billion annually in 2012-2014. This expenditure will be partially debt-funded. We expect the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to average 2.4x in 2012-2014. The financial performance should remain within tolerance levels for Pertamina's stand-alone credit profile. We also note that the company retains some flexibility in its capital expenditure, with about 27% of such spending related to acquisitions and discretionary in nature.

Liquidity

Pertamina has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources, including cash, funds from operations, and credit facilities, to exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has US$6.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents (not including restricted cash and short-term investments) against short-term debt maturities of US$3.3 billion.

-- Pertamina also has access to undrawn committed and uncommitted bank facilities.

-- We expect the government to continue to pay its subsidies in full and on time.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of funds from operations of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 30 trillion, ongoing access to bank facilities, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about IDR44 trillion, and dividends and debt repayments of about IDR35 trillion.

-- The company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

We expect Pertamina to have negative free operating cash flow over 2012-2015 due to its significant capital expenditure. Therefore, the company's future liquidity position depends on its financial flexibility and access to external funding. We believe Pertamina will maintain adequate access to external funding due to its position as the dominant integrated energy company in Indonesia, its solid business positions, and government ownership.

The company's bank loans have covenants relating to debt service coverage ratios. We understand Pertamina is in compliance with these covenants.

Outlook

The positive outlook on Pertamina is consistent with that on the sovereign credit rating. Pertamina remains highly sensitive to sovereign support and action through government policies and regulations. We expect the company to remain the government's primary vehicle for distributing subsidized fuel throughout the country, given its integrated operations, dominance in Indonesia's upstream and downstream oil and gas segments, and the strong demand prospects for energy in Indonesia.

Given Pertamina's integral link with the government and the company's critical role, we may raise the rating on Pertamina if we upgrade the sovereign.

Conversely, we may lower the rating if we downgrade Indonesia or the nature of Pertamina's relationship with the government changes materially. We could also lower the rating if Pertamina's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates by multiple notches. Such deterioration may weaken our opinion of the likelihood of government support.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008