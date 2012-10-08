By June 30, 2012, Dometic had about SEK900 million of cash and unused credit facilities, providing a temporary cushion. But continued pressure on margins and cash flow in 2013, in combination with the normal seasonal working-capital swings of about SEK300 million-SEK400 million, could easily squeeze liquidity in our view.

In our base-case scenario for 2012, we anticipate that Dometic will see a flat top-line development compared with 2011, and that growing sales in North America will offset a weaker development in Europe. Due to the relatively higher profitability in Europe, we expect some pressure on the underlying EBITDA margin, which was 16.5% on a pro forma basis in 2011.

Due to a weaker macroeconomic environment, we now expect Dometic to generate SEK500 million-SEK600 million of funds from operations (FFO) in 2012-2013, compared with our previous assumptions of SEK700 million-SEK800 million. We believe that Dometic will continue to generate free operating cash flow. However, due to the group's heavy debt burden, we forecast that adjusted FFO to debt will stay below 10% and debt to EBITDA at around 8x.

Dometic is a leading manufacturer of comfort products for the recreational vehicle, automotive, and marine leisure market. We equalize the "weak" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk profiles of both Dometic Group and Dometic Holding.

The ratings on Dometic are constrained by our view of the group's high leverage, which we believe will keep its financial metrics in a range that we view as "highly leveraged" over the next two-three years.

Liquidity

We view Dometic's liquidity as "less than adequate", according to our criteria. Our assessment primarily reflects the group's tight headroom under its covenants as of June 30, 2012, and our view that this is likely to deteriorate further during the remainder of 2012.

The group's liquidity is supported by:

-- Cash and liquid assets of SEK633 million.

-- An unfunded revolving credit facility (RCF) of SEK600 million, of which about SEK192 million is unused, and a capital-spending facility of SEK300 million of which SEK142 million is unused. Both facilities have six-year maturities.

-- Yearly FFO of SEK500 million-SEK600 million.

This compares with the following near-term expected cash calls as of June 30, 2012:

-- Capital spending estimated at SEK200 million yearly.

-- Seasonal working-capital swings of up to SEK400 million.

-- Debt amortization of SEK250 million before year-end 2012 and SEK541 million in 2013.

Recovery analysis

We have lowered the issue rating on the existing EUR202 million PIK notes maturing in 2019 to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' because we lowered the corporate credit rating on Dometic. The issue rating is two notches below the corporate credit rating. We have maintained the recovery rating on the notes at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0%-10%) in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating on the PIK notes is constrained by their contractual and structural subordination in relation to the significant amount of senior debt in the structure and their weak security package.

The PIK notes are structurally and contractually subordinated to Dometic's senior facilities--consisting of Term Loan A maturing 2017, Term Loan B maturing 2018, an RCF maturing 2017, a capital-expenditure facility maturing 2017, and debt at operating companies. All of these debts amount to about SEK6.6 billion. The PIK notes are secured by a first-priority pledge over the proceeds loan and intercompany loan to Frostbite 2 AB, as well as on the shares in Frostbite 2 AB. The documentation also contains a change-of-control clause; a cross-default clause; and restrictions on asset sales, transactions with affiliates, mergers, dividends, and investments. It also contains a debt incurrence covenant defined as a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5x with significant caveats (including additional debt of SEK7 billion or EUR814 million). Furthermore, there are restrictions on liens, with exceptions including for refinancing debt. The issuer can choose to pay interest for any given interest period in cash or in kind, with an interest step-up of 1.5% if an interest payment is made in kind.

Dometic is headquartered in Sweden, and we assume that primary insolvency proceedings would likely occur in Sweden as the center of main interest. We view Swedish jurisdiction as broadly favorable in terms of insolvency procedures. However, the number of distinct operations within the group entails risk, as any insolvency process incorporating multijurisdictional proceedings would likely have a negative impact on ultimate recovery.

To calculate recoveries, Standard & Poor's simulates a hypothetical default scenario. We value Dometic on a going-concern basis, based on its sustainable business model and good market position, as we believe there would still be demand for Dometic's products and services after default. In Dometic's case, we believe a default would be driven by excessive leverage paired with increasing interest rates, which would strain Dometic's ability to service its debt. In addition, a prolonged and severe economic recession--causing consumers to postpone purchases of durable goods--would lead to lower demand for Dometic's products, in our view.

Given Dometic's current stressed operating performance, we assume the hypothetical year of default would be in early 2014, at which point the EBITDA would be SEK859 million. Based on an EBITDA multiple of 5.0x at the point of default, this would result in our estimate of gross enterprise value at the point of default of about SEK4.3 billion.

From the gross enterprise value at the point of default, we deducted 5% enforcement costs and 50% of the pension liabilities, arriving at a net stressed enterprise value of SEK3.9 billion. From this we deducted prior-ranking debt of an aggregate amount of about SEK6.9 billion, consisting of debt at operating companies, the senior debt facilities, and six months of prepetition interest. This leads to negligible (0%-10%) coverage for the PIK notes, and a recovery rating of '6', corresponding to an issue rating of 'CCC', two notches below the corporate credit rating.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the risks that Dometic's current tight covenant headroom might deteriorate further in 2012, as well as of potential pressure on liquidity in 2013 from weaker margins and cash flow on the back of weaker demand, especially in Europe.

Given Dometic's highly leveraged capital structure, any covenant breach or only minimal covenant headroom could lead us to lower the rating. If liquid funds by year-end 2012 are substantially below the SEK900 million they were on June 30, 2012, we could also take a negative rating action because of concerns about Dometic's liquidity in 2013.

We could also lower the ratings if the group's underlying margins and cash flow were to deteriorate substantially from our base-case scenario of a 15% EBITDA margin and FFO of SEK500 million-SEK600 million in 2012.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Dometic were show an improved level of FFO generation of SEK600 million or more and maintain an EBITDA of at least SEK1.2 billion or above. Adequate covenant headroom and steady operating performance (particularly cash flow generation) would justify keeping the ratings at their current level, despite the group's highly leveraged capital structure.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Dometic Group AB

Dometic Holding AB

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

Dometic Group AB

Subordinated CCC CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 6