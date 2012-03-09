BRIEF-Samanage says that it received $20 mln in new capital funding
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
March 09 Papua New Guinea
* Moody's : Outlook for Papua New Guinea's B1 rating stable
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.