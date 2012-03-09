HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 8:46 A.M. EST/1346 GMT
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Dec 2009 - 2, an ABS transaction, as follows:
INR250.3m purchaser payouts upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)'; from 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The upgrade is based on a similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider (Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable) (see rating action commentary dated 13 September 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The rating also reflects adequate credit enhancement, and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractors. As of 26 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR258.2m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR317.1m.
According to the payout report of 26 January 2012, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.9% of the original pool receivables and 8.2% of the current pool receivables, which are within Fitch's expectations. The report also showed that 23% of the original pool receivables remain outstanding.
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 German labour representatives of General Motors' Opel division said they were caught off guard by reports on Tuesday that GM was in talks to sell the European carmaker to PSA Group.
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc became the latest U.S. company to sell products on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.