(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31-

-- Germany-based integrated utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG is proposing to issue junior subordinated hybrid securities to bolster its balance sheet.

-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity content.

-- We are assigning an issue rating of 'BBB' to the proposed securities to reflect their subordination, as well as their optional deferability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to proposed, long dated, optionally deferrable, and subordinated capital securities to be issued by EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The completion and size of the transaction remain subject to market conditions. EnBW plans to use the proceeds to bolster its balance sheet.

We consider the proposed securities to have intermediate equity content because they adequately meet our relevant criteria in terms of subordination, permanence, and deferability at the company's discretion for a period of at least five years.

We notch the rating down from EnBW's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess as 'a-'. The two-notch differential between the 'BBB' rating on the proposed securities and the SACP reflects the application of our notching criteria, which calls for:

-- A one-notch differential for subordination, as the corporate credit rating on EnBW is investment grade; and

-- An additional one-notch differential for payment flexibility, reflecting that the deferability of interest is optional and that the issuer's SACP is investment grade.

The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of the currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change, the notching may increase significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than any revision of the corporate credit rating or the SACP.

Given our view of the intermediate equity content of the proposed securities, we will allocate 50% of the related payments as a fixed charge and 50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our hybrid criteria. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies to the adjustment of debt.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE

Although the proposed securities have a stipulated maturity date in April 2072, they can be called at any time for tax, rating, and accounting events. In addition, we understand that the issuer can redeem them for cash on the first call date (April 2017) and every five years thereafter.

The interest to be paid on the proposed securities will increase by 75 basis points in April 2037. We consider this significant step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time, as an incentive to call the instrument. Consequently, in accordance with our published criteria, we will no longer recognize the instrument as being of intermediate equity content from April 2017, as its remaining life to its effective economic maturity would then decrease to less than 20 years. However, we will recognize the instrument's equity content as intermediate until April 2017 so long as we believe that the loss of the beneficial intermediate treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that point. The willingness of the issuer to maintain or replace the instrument, despite the loss of preferential treatment, is underpinned by a statement of intent. This intention is made more credible by the specific conditions of the issuer (the timing of any potential IPO is uncertain, and the instrument creates non-dilutive equity that is highly valued by the company, irrespective of agency treatment).

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY

In our view, EnBW's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is somewhat restricted. If the issuer elects not to pay accrued interest on an interest payment date, then it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash should an ordinary general meeting of shareholders resolve on the payment of a common dividend or if the issuer pays a dividend, or repurchases an equal ranking or junior security. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology, as only the dividend cycle would constrain deferral.

The option to defer interest on the proposed securities is unlimited in time, which supports the equity content of the proposed instrument. Deferred interest is, however, cash cumulative, and will ultimately be settled in cash.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION

The proposed securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of EnBW. The securities rank senior to common and preferred shares.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Unregulated Issuers' Hybrid Instruments: Rating Methodology And Assessment Of Equity Content, March 17, 2011

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG

Junior Subordinated Securities BBB