(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Copernic 2009 Compartment PP 2009-1's (Copernic 2009) EUR54.3m senior notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the strong performance of the underlying receivables as well as increasing credit enhancement for the senior notes, due to the transaction's deleveraging.

As of end-January 2012, credit enhancement for the senior notes had risen to 71.2%, from 15.3% at closing. Additionally, the senior notes had amortised by 92.6% of their original amount as of the same date. A reserve fund, fully funded and at its floor level of EUR2.1m (3.9% of the senior notes outstanding amount) and a commingling reserve funded at an amount of EUR7.6m (13.9% of the senior notes outstanding amount) also provide continued protection to the senior notes as of end-January 2012.

The performance of the underlying receivables has largely been unaffected by the wider economic pressure in France and Fitch considers that the deleveraging of the transaction, the amortisation of the senior notes and the structural features in place provide sufficient protection for the senior notes.

The transaction continues to report healthy excess spread levels with an annualised excess spread of 3.4% as of end-January 2012, as well as stable levels of arrears, defaults and recoveries, generally at better levels than Fitch's base case expectations. As of end-January 2012, the transaction's gross default ratio stood at 2.5%, below its base case assumption level for the same period.

The transaction is a securitisation of unsecured consumer loans granted to individual in France by Carrefour Banque (formerly known as Societe des Paiements Pass). Carrefour Banque is 60% owned by Carrefour SA ( 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and 40% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance, a 100% subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The securitised portfolio consists of fixed-rate amortising loans.