March 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based candle manufacturer Primacy Industries Limited (Primacy) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned ratings to Primacy's bank facilities, as follows:

- INR23.5m term loans: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR800m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/ 'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR177m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3+(ind)'

Primacy's ratings reflect its strong US-focused business (representing nearly 100% of revenue) supported by long-standing customer-relationships with established retail chains which result in low counterparty risk. The ratings also draw strength from the company's vertical business integration following the acquisition of Midwest CBK, in May 2011. The acquisition provides Primacy with its own brands of candles and a new marketing channel. The ratings are further underpinned by support from Primacy's strong sponsors - the Pai family of the Manipal Group in India.

The ratings are constrained by the challenge in sustaining the turnaround of the Midwest CBK business. Primacy turned around the business of Midwest CBK with an EBITDA margin of 9.7% in 9MFY12 (FY11: 0.5% and FY10: negative 9.8%) although it remains to be seen if these margins can be sustained while the company expands its business.

A negative rating action may result if Primacy's gross leverage (on a consolidated) basis rises above 6.0x on a sustained basis due to failure to achieve revenue and EBITDA targets. Margin and revenue expansion leading to an improvement in Primacy's gross leverage below 3.0x will be positive for the ratings.

Primacy is a Manipal, Karnataka-based decorative candle manufacturer and exporter with facilities in India and the US. Originally a candle manufacturer for private labels, Primacy now has its own brands like Seasons of Cannon Falls, Colonial Candle, Nu Botanics, and CBK following the acquisition of Midwest CBK. Primacy, along with its 100% subsidiaries MVP and Midwest CBK, has a market share of around 15% in the USD2bn American candle industry. In FY11, on a consolidated basis, Primacy reported revenue of INR5.3bn (FY10: INR4.9bn), operating EBITDA of INR432m (INR252m), and an EBITDA margin of 8.2% (5.2%). Leverage (debt/EBITDA) for FY11 was 5.5x (8.3x) and interest coverage was 2.0x (1.3x). In FY11, Midwest CBK reported revenue of USD106m (USD98m).