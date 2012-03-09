(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia's (Tugu Re) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Tugu Re's track record of operating history in Indonesia's reinsurance market, its sound operating profitability, and premium growth. However, weak capitalisation and lack of geographical diversification continue to constrain the company's rating.

Tugu Re achieved an average premium growth of 20% over the past three years. As local regulation requires insurers in the direct insurance market to obtain automatic reinsurance support from local reinsurance companies, Tugu Re's growth in 2012 will be driven by the direct insurance market as the economy continues to grow.

Tugu Re's underwriting margin remained satisfactory in 2011 due to the absence of major catastrophes in Indonesia. Higher investment return, along with a lower expense ratio, offsets a slightly wider net insurance loss in 2011. However, Fitch remains cautious on the company's potential underwriting volatility in view of its catastrophe risk exposure.

Relative to regional reinsurance peers, Tugu Re has limited geographical diversification and smaller underwriting capacity by way of absolute capital. About 99% of its gross written premiums originate from the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. However, an emphasis on writing facultative business enables the company to control its risk exposure and aggregation by reviewing every risk before accepting it.

Tugu Re's regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) remains weak for its risk underwritten and investment volatility, despite a capital injection of IDR27.7bn in 2011. At end-2011, its regulatory RBC stood at 146%, compared with the regulatory minimum of 120%. The company plans to further inject about IDR83bn to support business growth in 2012.

The rating could be under pressure if the company consistently fails to maintain its statutory RBC higher than 130% or if it is unable to execute the capital injection plan in 2012.

Tugu Re's rating could be upgraded by one notch in the event of a sustained improvement in profitability with a combined ratio consistently lower than 95%, increased capitalisation and enhanced risk management capability such as reserving techniques.