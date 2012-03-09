(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Afren plc's USD300m 10.25% notes due 8 April
2019 a final foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'B', in line with Afren's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. The Recovery Rating is 'RR4'.
The final senior unsecured rating assigned to the notes is based on Fitch's assessment of
possible limitations realising collateral granted for the benefit of the noteholders. The
agency's view of recovery upon default is reflected in the 'RR4' Recovery Rating.
The notes benefit from a change of control clause and financial covenants, including the
limitation on dividends distribution of 50% of net income and a minimum fixed charge coverage
ratio of 2.25x. The net proceeds of the notes are being used to repay the BNPP/VTB facility and
for general corporate purposes.
The ratings reflect Afren's relatively small scale of operations with its production and
reserve size comparable to those of South Oil ('B'/Stable) in Kazakhstan and Energy XXI
(Bermuda) Limited ('B'/Stable) in the US. The ratings also take into account a certain
degree of execution risk and political risk inherent in Afren's operations.
Afren is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Originally focussed
on Africa, Afren recently acquired interests in two oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.