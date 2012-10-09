Liquidity

MRC's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. The company's liquidity is sensitive to iron ore prices, sales volumes, and fluctuations in working capital requirements. We expect MRC's liquidity sources to cover its liquidity needs by about 1.05x over the next 12 months.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of about US$30 million-US$35 million in FFO, and about US$7.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2012.

-- Liquidity sources also include proceeds of up to US$300 million from the proposed notes and about US$22 million in committed bank working capital facilities.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about US$93 million until the end of 2012 and about US$207 million in 2013. While we expect MRC to proceed with its capital spending plan, we note that most of the company's capital spending in 2013 is uncommitted, providing some flexibility.

-- Liquidity needs also include debt of about US$32.8 million due in 2012 and about US$32.9 million due in 2013. The company expects to repay a US$30 million senior secured loan due in 2015 from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD: AAA/Stable/A-1+) and secured loans from local banks with the proceeds from the proposed notes.

-- We have not factored any dividend distribution.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MRC's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" in the next 12 months, despite higher sales volumes. The stable outlook is also contingent on the company issuing the proposed notes.

We could raise the rating if MRC demonstrates an ability to expand its earnings base substantially by increasing sales volumes, such that it can sustain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 4.5x for more than 12 months. We believe this could happen if the company's sales volumes exceed 2.8 million tons in 2013 and 750,000 tons over the first quarter of 2014, with an average selling price of more than US$85, implying a gross profit per ton excluding depreciation and amortization in excess of US$40 over the period.

We could lower the rating if MRC's liquidity profile weakens materially due to: (1) a delay in the proposed notes; (2) an increase in working capital because of slower sales; or (3) a fall in the average selling price of its iron ore concentrate to below US$70 per ton for more than 12 months that pushes gross profit per ton before depreciation and amortization to less than US$30. We could also lower the rating if the company's capital spending is higher than our expectation.

Related Criteria And Research

-- An Iron Ore Price Persisting At $100 Per Ton Could Trip Up Single-Commodity Miners, Oct. 1, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008