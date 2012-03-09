BRIEF-John Nichols resigns as CEO of AXIS Re
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- CMA CGM S.A. ------------------------------------------- 09-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign
trans. of
freight
Mult. CUSIP6: 189909
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--
11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--
25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR325 mil, US$475 mil equivalent nts due
04/15/2019 CCC/WatchN 09-Mar-2012
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021