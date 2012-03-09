(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

Overview

-- China-based property developer Agile is likely to maintain its credit strength despite a deepening market correction in the next 12 months in China.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Agile and our 'BB' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's property sales and capital structure will largely remain stable in the next year.

Rating Action

On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on Agile and our 'cnBBB-' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings on Agile to reflect our view that the company can maintain its credit strength despite a deepening market correction in the next 12 months. We expect the company's property sales to remain stable this year, with the government's policy tightening still taking a toll. Agile's leverage is likely to increase moderately in 2012, but should stay comfortably within our downgrade thresholds.

Agile's increasing properties for sale, moderate exposure to cities with purchase restrictions, and satisfactory execution capabilities should underpin sales this year, in our view. In our base case, we assume contracted sales of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 31 billion in 2012, which would be flat year over year. This level represents about 50% of the total available properties for sale in 2012.

In our opinion, Agile faces continued revenue concentration risk from its two main markets of Guangdong and Hainan provinces. In particular, its Hainan sales are from a single large-scale tourism property project. We expect Hainan's contribution to revenue to remain significant at about 20% over the next two years, down from 40% in 2011 because more sales will come from other projects. Satisfactory sales in Hainan and the company's good market presence in Guangdong temper concentration risk, in our view.

We believe Agile's growth appetite is aggressive, but the company's financial management is flexible and it controls the pace of growth in response to cyclical market conditions. Agile may step up expansion of its land bank this year, mainly through debt funding. Our base case takes into account a potential debt increase. We estimate that the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will rise to 2.5x-3.0x in 2012 from 2.2x in 2011 and EBITDA interest coverage could fall to about 5.0x from 6.0x in 2011. That level would still compare favorably with 'BB'-rated peers.

We anticipate that Agile's gross profit margin will drop to a more stable level of about 40% over the next two years from 54% in 2011. The decline reflects the future smaller contribution from Hainan and a cut in average selling prices since late 2011. Such a margin would be satisfactory compared with similarly rated peers', in our view.

The rating on Agile also reflects the execution risks associated with its expansion outside of Guangdong and Hainan. The company's established market position, its sizable low-cost land bank, and operating and financial management track record temper these weaknesses.

The issue rating is the same as the rating on Agile because we believe the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt.