March 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Tulsi Castings and Machining Limited (TCML) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect TCML's robust business growth. The last financial year to March 2011 saw revenues rise 38% to INR1,307m, EBITDA to 24.8% (from 17%: in FY10) and production capacity to 48,000 tonnes (from 24,000 tonnes in FY10).

TCML has invested in state-of-the art casting machinery - enabling the company to cater to the heavy casting requirements of the agricultural equipment and heavy commercial vehicles segment. The higher margins of these segments are expected to help maintain strong margins for TCML. Furthermore, the company has been increasing its machining capabilities which have helped attract original equipment manufacturers.

TCML's ratings also reflect its improving capital structure, following INR200m capital injection by its founding shareholders in FY12. In addition, the company has secured INR400m from private equity investors to invest in compulsory convertible preference shares by end-March 2012 (convertible by June 2013). The transaction has been granted 100% equity credit by Fitch in line with the agency's criteria for Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis. The equity injection will be used for future CAPEX and additional working capital requirements. TCML's sponsors are expected to inject further equity to fund part of the company's additional working capital requirements during FY13. Fitch notes that TCML's working capital requirements are likely to increase due to business growth.

Rating constraints for the company include fluctuations in raw material prices, mainly that of steel scrap. However, the company has largely been able to pass on increases in raw material prices to customers, as per sales contract terms. The ratings also factor in the cyclicality of the automotive sector as 70% of the castings made by TCML are used in automotive components. Fitch notes that TCML's foray in the non-automotive segment would partially mitigate the sector concentration risk.

TCML's existing credit metrics are moderate with net leverage (total adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR) of 4.06x in FY11 (FY10: 3.9x) and interest cover (EBITDA/ gross interest) of 3.68x (3.4x). However, Fitch expects TCML's net leverage to improve below 3x on a sustained basis driven by the improvement in its capital structure, growth in revenues and strong profitability over the medium term.

Negative rating pressure may arise from a profitability squeeze or higher-than-estimated debt levels - on account of large capex or increases in working capital - leading to net leverage over 3.5x. Conversely, the ratings may benefit from net leverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis as a result of strong growth in revenues and stable profitability.

TCML is a manufacturer of cast and machined ductile iron components. The company specialises in catering to the automotive components sector, and also caters to other industries including refrigeration, air-conditioning, and railways. TCML was formed by current founding shareholders RM Jain and BM Jain following their acquisition of foundry assets from SICOM Ltd in 2004.

Fitch has also assigned TCML's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR706.6m term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR750m fund based limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR140m non fund based limits: 'Fitch A3 (ind)'