UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 09 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- MISC Bhd. ---------------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Malaysia
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Mar-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
01-Sep-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts