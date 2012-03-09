(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Enel SpA (Enel) and Endesa SA (Endesa) to Negative from Stable and affirmed their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-', senior unsecured ratings at 'A-' and Short-term ratings at 'F2'. Enel Finance International NV's senior unsecured and Short term IDR are affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'. Enel Investment Holding BV's senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at 'A-' and International Endesa BV's Short-term rating has also been affirmed at 'F2'. The EUR1.5bn perpetual preferred capital securities issued by Endesa Capital Finance, LLC and guaranteed by Endesa (almost fully repaid) are also affirmed at 'BBB-', while the equity credit assigned is 0%.

The revision of the Outlooks to Negative from Stable reflects weaker than expected performances in the Italian and Spanish power generation business segment in 2011 and persisting negative pressure predicted by the revision of management's growth targets over 2012-2016. In both countries, electricity demand remains weak and profitability margins compressed due to shrinking spark spreads. In Italy, the scenario is further complicated by capacity reserve margins that have reached 45% and an increase in solar peak capacity as a result of massive growth in (PV) photovoltaic installation (expected to reach 15GW by YE12). PV production and more generally renewable generation is not programmable and put pressure on the base load-peak spread in 2011. Persisting gas overcapacity and currently uneconomic long-term gas take-or-pay contracts to which most Italian operators, including Enel, are exposed, complete an extremely challenging operating environment, not helped by weak economic recovery expectations. Fitch's current projection for Italy's GDP growth in 2012 is negative 1.7%.

A challenging operating environment persists also in Spain, Enel's second-largest market, where weak electricity demand is coupled with regulatory uncertainties, among other aspects associated to the likely reform of the tariff deficit system. Fitch expects the new government will come up with a solution to tackle the recurring deficit stemming from electricity tariffs that are not reflective of the full system costs. Securitisation is currently providing a source for monetisation of credits for past tariff deficits. However, under current law there is no scope for the generation of new deficits from 2013 and in the absence of steep tariff hikes a new solution needs to be found. In light of the worsened macroeconomic environment, Fitch expects that some of the burden might be shared between companies and consumers, potentially affecting Endesa's results.

In view of the negative pressure persisting on Spain and Italy, from a credit perspective Enel's geographical diversification outside of Europe has a supportive role. On the downside, Fitch highlights that according to the new management forecasts, earnings growth is expected primarily from group companies with minorities' structures or that are funded on a non-recourse basis that do not allow a full control of cash flows by the parent company; hence consolidated funds from operations (FFO) might be not fully reflective of accessible cash flows. For this reason, Fitch has tightened Enel's FFO net leverage guideline to remain at the current rating level to below 4.0x and has established a minimum FFO interest cover ratio of 4.5x. Fitch's calculated FFO net leverage at YE11 is 3.4x.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's acknowledgement of management measures and strategic response to the changed macroeconomic environment. The announced decisions to reduce dividend pay-outs by 20% and selectively decrease the investment budget are perceived by Fitch as supportive measures to preserve Enel's financial stability. The agency also views positively the improvement of the group's liquidity position, which at the end of February 2012 was EUR30bn including EUR13bn of committed bank lines expiring after 2014. Enel's recent bond issuances confirm the company's good access to capital markets.

Fitch notes that Enel's ratings do not incorporate any government support (the Italian government owns a 30% stake) and are assessed on a standalone basis. However, following the downgrade of the Italian sovereign rating to 'A-'/Negative in January 2012, Enel's senior unsecured rating was aligned with its IDR to reflect that the one-notch uplift for higher recoveries that Fitch applies to the senior unsecured debt of utilities with a large component of regulated earnings does not apply when a sovereign's rating falls below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating.

According to Fitch's recently updated 'Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links' report, corporates in the eurozone can be rated higher than their respective sovereign, provided that this is warranted by their standalone credit profiles, with the maximum differential in function of geographical earnings and cash flow diversification.

Endesa's ratings have been linked to and capped by Enel's ratings since its acquisition in 2007. On a standalone basis, Endesa's credit metrics are commensurate with a higher rating.