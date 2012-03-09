(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Enel SpA (Enel) and Endesa SA
(Endesa) to Negative from Stable and affirmed their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-', senior unsecured ratings at 'A-' and Short-term ratings at 'F2'. Enel Finance
International NV's senior unsecured and Short term IDR are affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'. Enel
Investment Holding BV's senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at 'A-' and
International Endesa BV's Short-term rating has also been affirmed at 'F2'. The
EUR1.5bn perpetual preferred capital securities issued by Endesa Capital Finance, LLC and
guaranteed by Endesa (almost fully repaid) are also affirmed at 'BBB-', while the equity credit
assigned is 0%.
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative from Stable reflects weaker than
expected performances in the Italian and Spanish power generation business
segment in 2011 and persisting negative pressure predicted by the revision of
management's growth targets over 2012-2016. In both countries, electricity
demand remains weak and profitability margins compressed due to shrinking spark
spreads. In Italy, the scenario is further complicated by capacity reserve
margins that have reached 45% and an increase in solar peak capacity as a result
of massive growth in (PV) photovoltaic installation (expected to reach 15GW by
YE12). PV production and more generally renewable generation is not programmable
and put pressure on the base load-peak spread in 2011. Persisting gas
overcapacity and currently uneconomic long-term gas take-or-pay contracts to
which most Italian operators, including Enel, are exposed, complete an extremely
challenging operating environment, not helped by weak economic recovery
expectations. Fitch's current projection for Italy's GDP growth in 2012 is
negative 1.7%.
A challenging operating environment persists also in Spain, Enel's
second-largest market, where weak electricity demand is coupled with regulatory
uncertainties, among other aspects associated to the likely reform of the tariff
deficit system. Fitch expects the new government will come up with a solution to
tackle the recurring deficit stemming from electricity tariffs that are not
reflective of the full system costs. Securitisation is currently providing a
source for monetisation of credits for past tariff deficits. However, under
current law there is no scope for the generation of new deficits from 2013 and
in the absence of steep tariff hikes a new solution needs to be found. In light
of the worsened macroeconomic environment, Fitch expects that some of the burden
might be shared between companies and consumers, potentially affecting Endesa's
results.
In view of the negative pressure persisting on Spain and Italy, from a credit
perspective Enel's geographical diversification outside of Europe has a
supportive role. On the downside, Fitch highlights that according to the new
management forecasts, earnings growth is expected primarily from group companies
with minorities' structures or that are funded on a non-recourse basis that do
not allow a full control of cash flows by the parent company; hence consolidated
funds from operations (FFO) might be not fully reflective of accessible cash
flows. For this reason, Fitch has tightened Enel's FFO net leverage guideline to
remain at the current rating level to below 4.0x and has established a minimum
FFO interest cover ratio of 4.5x. Fitch's calculated FFO net leverage at YE11 is
3.4x.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's acknowledgement of management
measures and strategic response to the changed macroeconomic environment. The
announced decisions to reduce dividend pay-outs by 20% and selectively decrease
the investment budget are perceived by Fitch as supportive measures to preserve
Enel's financial stability. The agency also views positively the improvement of
the group's liquidity position, which at the end of February 2012 was EUR30bn
including EUR13bn of committed bank lines expiring after 2014. Enel's recent
bond issuances confirm the company's good access to capital markets.
Fitch notes that Enel's ratings do not incorporate any government support (the
Italian government owns a 30% stake) and are assessed on a standalone basis.
However, following the downgrade of the Italian sovereign rating to
'A-'/Negative in January 2012, Enel's senior unsecured rating was aligned with
its IDR to reflect that the one-notch uplift for higher recoveries that Fitch
applies to the senior unsecured debt of utilities with a large component of
regulated earnings does not apply when a sovereign's rating falls below that of
the utility's senior unsecured debt rating.
According to Fitch's recently updated 'Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links'
report, corporates in the eurozone can be rated higher than their respective
sovereign, provided that this is warranted by their standalone credit profiles,
with the maximum differential in function of geographical earnings and cash flow
diversification.
Endesa's ratings have been linked to and capped by Enel's ratings since its
acquisition in 2007. On a standalone basis, Endesa's credit metrics are
commensurate with a higher rating.