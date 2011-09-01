(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Aeon Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the retailer's move Wednesday to make equity-method subsidiary LOC Development Co. Ltd. (NR) a wholly owned subsidiary through acquisition of Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd.'s (NR) stake in the company.

LOC Development is a shopping mall developer and operator established as a 50/50 joint venture between Aeon and Daiwa House Industry. We believe Aeon's move to make LOC Development a wholly owned subsidiary is in line with the retailer's business strategy to make full use of Aeon group's assets. The consolidation of LOC Development is likely to support Aeon's business to some degree because Aeon will be able to expand its shopping mall portfolio as well as gain LOC Development's experience in operating neighborhood shopping centers. As a result, we assess the consolidation of LOC Development into Aeon to be neutral to Aeon's business risk profile.

Although the scale of LOC Development's operations and assets are small compared with those of Aeon, its dependence on debt is high, which is characteristic of the development business. Therefore, we expect the consolidation of LOC Development to slightly weaken Aeon's debt-related ratios. Aeon's ratio of funds from operations (before adjusting for changes in working capital) to total debt (after adjusting for lease and financial service-related obligations) may deteriorate by a maximum of about one percentage point (the ratio stood at 26.6% as of Feb. 28, 2011). Although a deterioration in Aeon's debt-related ratios will not directly affect the ratings on Aeon, the company has little room in our view to allow key measures of its financial standing to weaken if it is to maintain the current ratings. Therefore, the ratings may come under downward pressure if Aeon's debt burden rises due to a significant increase in capital investment, which it plans to undertake in the next one to two years, or any large-scale acquisitions that involve an increase in debt.