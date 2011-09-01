(Refiles the story as headline was missed in the previous release) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that is has placed its 'BBB-/A-3' counterparty credit ratings on The Rock Building Society Ltd. (The Rock) on CreditWatch with positive implications.

The CreditWatch placement stems from an announcement that The Rock Building Society Ltd., a regional Queensland-based building society, has signed a merger implementation agreement with MyState Ltd. (not rated), a listed financial services company. MyState comprises MyState Financial Ltd. (not rated), a retail-focused Tasmanian based financial institution, and Tasmanian Perpetual Trustees Ltd. (not rated), a trustee and wealth-management subsidiary.

MyState Financial's business represents the culmination of a large number of small credit unions that were combined over the past 50 years. Operating as an Australian authorized deposit-taking institution, MyState Financial services a retail base of about 120,000 customers, has 12 branches, and about 300 staff. MyState Financial has about A$177.3 million in Tier 1 capital, and its balance sheet totals about A$2.0 billion, with about 80% of the loan portfolio accounted for by prime mortgage secured residential loans and approximately 71% of funding secured through retail deposits.

"We expect to resolve the CreditWatch after the transaction has been settled and after a fuller assessment of the impact of the announced merger on The Rock," said credit analyst Lisa Barrett, of the Financial Services Ratings group. "If the merger does not proceed, the rating on The Rock is likely to be affirmed."

"Upward rating potential is expected to be reliant on our assessment of the merged entity and whether, in our view, it will have an improved business and financial profile. An upgrade is further reliant on whether merger risks can be effectively managed, particularly noting that The Rock merger represents the first large merger for MyState outside of Tasmania, and is geographically distant from MyState's home base. The assessment will also include gaining a better understanding of the medium- and longer-term strategic plans of the MyState group, and how The Rock fits into these plans."

Standard & Poor's notes that placing ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications does not mean a rating upgrade is inevitable. It does, however, indicate that there is a possibility of the rating being raised.