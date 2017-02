(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the following issue ratings on Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2) have been corrected as below.

Issue identifier Outstanding amount Rating to Rating from

AU3CB0124261 A$41 million AAA N.R.

AU3FN0008934 A$45.5 million AAA N.R.

N.R.-Not rated.

On Aug. 10, 2011, the ratings on the Australian government-guaranteed notes (originally totaling A$500 million) were erroneously withdrawn due to an administrative error, after Members Equity Bank had bought back A$413.5 million of this issuance. We have now reinstated the 'AAA' ratings on the remaining A$86.5 million.