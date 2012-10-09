Oct 09 -
Ratings -- Bakkavor Group ehf ------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Iceland
Primary SIC: Groceries and
related
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Oct-2012 NR/-- NR/--
21-Aug-2012 B-/-- B-/--
21-Feb-2011 B/-- B/--
24-Jan-2011 B-/-- B-/--
