(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has published the City of Marseille Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'A+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.

Historical features such as a weak socio-economic profile and high level of debt weigh on the city's ratings. These are compensated by Marseille's strategic importance as the second major French city and major harbour, its improving economy, modern administration and sound budgetary performance.

Operating performance below projections and/or a decrease of capital spending self-financing questioning the city's ability to cut down its debt could lead to a negative rating action. Although unlikely, current margin above projections and/or moderate capital spending allowing for a significant decrease of direct risk stock could lead to a positive rating action.

Marseille stands out from other major French cities for its higher unemployment rate, lower-skilled workforce and lack of high value-added industries. Fitch believes its economic potential is being strengthened by sustained public and private investments aimed at fostering the growth of high-skilled jobs and R&D activities. Tourism should be stimulated by the city hosting the European Capital of Culture 2013 and the 2016 European Football championship.

Operating margin is expected to have improved to 20.3% in 2011 (from 13.2% in 2008) owing to dynamic tax revenue and moderate operating spending. Fitch expects it to stabilise at around 18% of operating revenue in the medium term, provided that the city manages to limit operating expenditure growth below 2% per year.

Direct debt is expected to have reached EUR1,827m in 2011 or 170.5% of current revenue, well above peers. It weighs considerably on the city's financial flexibility, despite a steady decrease since 2006 (199.2% of current revenue) and an improvement in the debt payback ratio (to an expected 11.4 years in 2011 from 19 years in 2006). Direct debt stock is expected to stabilise until 2014, although Fitch remains confident that debt reduction will remain the city's priority in the long term. Fitch will monitor Marseille's ability to secure sufficient co-financing for the public-private partnership related to the renovation of its football stadium (maximum gross capital cost of EUR318m for the city), as it will be considered as direct risk from 2014.

Average annual capital expenditure was EUR222m from 2006 to 2011, with an average self-financing rate of 97.5%. This was achieved thanks to sustained capital grants and asset sales and a growing current balance (15% in 2011 from 10% in 2008). Fitch expects Marseille to adjust its capital spending to its self-financing capacity in the medium term, despite a considerable backlog of capital projects. Beyond 2014, the agency forecasts a decrease in capital spending in relation with the city's debt reduction policy.

Marseille's administration has been modernised and reduced since 2008 to allow better costs control and increase the city's self-financing capacity. Fitch considers financial management is highly efficient, notably in terms of forecasting ability, which underpins its capacity to address the city's budgetary challenges.

The city's guaranteed debt soared from EUR653m in 2006 to EUR1,072m in 2010, but does not represent notable risk since it is mostly related to social housing institutions.