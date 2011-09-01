(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We expect China-based textile company Texhong's financial performance to deteriorate sharply in the second half of 2011.

-- We have limited visibility over the likelihood of a recovery of its financial strength.

-- For these reasons, we are revising our rating outlook on Texhong to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming the 'BB' corporate credit rating on Texhong and on its senior unsecured notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its rating outlook on China-based textile company Texhong Textile Group Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Texhong and the 'BB' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. Standard & Poor's also lowered its Greater China credit scale ratings on Texhong and on the company's notes to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-'.

We revised the rating outlook on Texhong to reflect our view that the company's profitability is likely to sharply deteriorate in the second half of 2011 and visibility over its recovery prospects is uncertain," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "We expect Texhong's financial performance to weaken because of reduced demand and the negative impact from the cotton purchase contracts that the company signed with suppliers in 2010."

In our base case scenario, Texhong could make a small profit in the second half of 2011. This assessment is based on the company's current sales and cotton price trends. It also assumes that Texhong can fully digest its high-cost inventory over the next few months. The company could report an operating loss if sales and prices do not recover from their low levels in July 2011. We estimate that its EBITDA margin could decline to about 10% in 2011 from 20.6% in 2010, and the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA may rise to more than 3.0x in 2011 from 1.6x in the first half of 2011 and 1.1x in 2010.

We expect Texhong to sell off its high-cost inventory in the second half of 2011 at the expense of margins. The company took a position when forward purchasing cotton in October 2010, in anticipation of higher production in 2011. The high volatility in cotton prices depressed demand for low-end and denim yarns, resulting in an overstock of cotton in the first half of 2011.

The company's profitability could begin to strengthen in the first half of 2012 if its sales improve, cotton prices stabilize, and management reverts to a "just in time" model for inventory. Full visibility over a recovery is limited, however, because of continued volatility in cotton prices and an uncertain global economic outlook.

The rating on Texhong reflects the company's debt-funded expansion, narrow product range, and lower profitability than that of peers in the 'BB' rating category. The company's good niche market position in core-spun yarns, stable cash flows, and record of prudent financial management temper these weaknesses. Texhong's steady growth profile, driven by its expansion in Vietnam and above-average operating efficiency, is an additional supporting factor.

"Although we expect Texhong's financial performance to be poor in the second half of 2011, liquidity is likely to remain adequate, in our opinion. The company has the flexibility to defer the capital expenditure for a new project in Vietnam, and it has ample cash and undrawn facilities. Further, Texhong could sell inventory in the open market to raise funds," said Mr. Poon.

Our negative outlook signals that we believe there is a likelihood of at least one-in-three of a downward rating adjustment over the next 12 months.

We could lower the rating if Texhong's financial risk profile deteriorates materially, such that the adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA is consistently more than 3.0x and shows no sign of improvement. We may also lower the rating if Texhong poorly executes its new project in Vietnam.

We could revise the outlook to stable from negative if Texhong maintains a significant financial risk profile, in particular if it sustains an EBITDA margin of more than 10% and an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA below 3x over the next 12 months.

