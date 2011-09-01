(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 01-
-- The operating results of U.K.-based food services
provider Compass Group PLC (Compass) remain strong and
its credit metrics have been consistently commensurate with the
higher 'A-' rating.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit
rating on Compass to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
-- We are also raising our issue ratings on Compass' GBP2
billion euro medium-term notes, GBP325 million bonds due May
2012, and GBP250 million bonds due August 2014 to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Compass'
operating performance and credit metrics will remain resilient
even in challenging economic conditions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on U.K.-based food services provider
Compass Group PLC (Compass) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Compass'
GBP2 billion euro medium-term note program, GBP325 million bonds
due May 2012, and GBP250 million bonds due August 2014 to 'A-'
from 'BBB+', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating.
The upgrades reflect our view that Compass' credit metrics
have a track record of outperforming our guidance for the 'BBB+'
rating. The group had Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt totaling
GBP1.6 billion on March 31, 2011. The group's operating
performance remains strong, with rolling 12-month revenues of
GBP15.2 billion on March 31, 2011, up 11.9% from the same period
in the prior year. Additionally, we understand that the recent
launch of a $1 billion private placement to refinance debt
maturing in May 2012 will be completed shortly.
Compass' strong credit metrics include a ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of 67%, and adjusted debt to
EBITDA of 1.2x on March 31, 2011. These ratios are considerably
higher than our guidance of FFO to adjusted debt of 30% and
adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x for maintaining the 'BBB+'
rating. Furthermore, the group's current credit metrics are well
above the levels that we previously indicated for a potential
upgrade. We anticipate that Compass' credit metrics will remain
robust.
The group's trading results for the first half of 2011 are
strong, and we anticipate that full-year revenues to Sept. 30,
2011, will be near GBP15.5 billion, up 7% on the prior year. We
also anticipate that FFO will be more than GBP1 billion in
full-year 2011, in line with last year's performance. Our
forecast of adjusted net debt for the year to Sept. 30, 2011, is
about GBP1.8 billion, and we anticipate that the percentage of
FFO adjusted debt will be in the low 60s at the same time.
In our view, Compass will maintain its solid operational
performance and a conservative financial risk policy in the
medium term. Credit measures that we consider commensurate with
the current rating are adjusted FFO to adjusted debt of about
40% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x. At this time, we
do not see a further upgrade as likely.
Rating downside could occur if Compass were to adopt a
significantly more shareholder-friendly strategy and/or show an
appetite for material debt-financed acquisitions that would have
a detrimental effect on the group's financial risk profile.
Although it is not our forecasted scenario, rating downside
could also arise if the group's operating performance were to
deteriorate significantly.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/ Financial Risk
Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008