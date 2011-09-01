(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01-

-- The operating results of U.K.-based food services provider Compass Group PLC (Compass) remain strong and its credit metrics have been consistently commensurate with the higher 'A-' rating.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Compass to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.

-- We are also raising our issue ratings on Compass' GBP2 billion euro medium-term notes, GBP325 million bonds due May 2012, and GBP250 million bonds due August 2014 to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Compass' operating performance and credit metrics will remain resilient even in challenging economic conditions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based food services provider Compass Group PLC (Compass) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Compass' GBP2 billion euro medium-term note program, GBP325 million bonds due May 2012, and GBP250 million bonds due August 2014 to 'A-' from 'BBB+', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating.

The upgrades reflect our view that Compass' credit metrics have a track record of outperforming our guidance for the 'BBB+' rating. The group had Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt totaling GBP1.6 billion on March 31, 2011. The group's operating performance remains strong, with rolling 12-month revenues of GBP15.2 billion on March 31, 2011, up 11.9% from the same period in the prior year. Additionally, we understand that the recent launch of a $1 billion private placement to refinance debt maturing in May 2012 will be completed shortly.

Compass' strong credit metrics include a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of 67%, and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.2x on March 31, 2011. These ratios are considerably higher than our guidance of FFO to adjusted debt of 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x for maintaining the 'BBB+' rating. Furthermore, the group's current credit metrics are well above the levels that we previously indicated for a potential upgrade. We anticipate that Compass' credit metrics will remain robust.

The group's trading results for the first half of 2011 are strong, and we anticipate that full-year revenues to Sept. 30, 2011, will be near GBP15.5 billion, up 7% on the prior year. We also anticipate that FFO will be more than GBP1 billion in full-year 2011, in line with last year's performance. Our forecast of adjusted net debt for the year to Sept. 30, 2011, is about GBP1.8 billion, and we anticipate that the percentage of FFO adjusted debt will be in the low 60s at the same time.

In our view, Compass will maintain its solid operational performance and a conservative financial risk policy in the medium term. Credit measures that we consider commensurate with the current rating are adjusted FFO to adjusted debt of about 40% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x. At this time, we do not see a further upgrade as likely.

Rating downside could occur if Compass were to adopt a significantly more shareholder-friendly strategy and/or show an appetite for material debt-financed acquisitions that would have a detrimental effect on the group's financial risk profile. Although it is not our forecasted scenario, rating downside could also arise if the group's operating performance were to deteriorate significantly.

