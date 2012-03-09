(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

Summary analysis -- Heineken N.V.

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Malt beverages

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Heineken N.V., an international brewer incorporated in The Netherlands, reflect our view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

We view the business risk profile as strong mainly because of the group's leading international positions in the vast world beer industry. Heineken enjoys No. 1 or 2 positions in about 60 markets, of which France, the U.K., Nigeria, Mexico, and India are key. Heineken has above-average geographic diversification, with a significant footprint on all continents but a strong exposure to Western Europe, where beer consumption is slightly declining. The strong recognition of the Heineken brand, known as the world-leading premium beer, is an additional business strength. Nevertheless, Heineken reports considerably weaker operating margins than its rated peers. In our view, that's because it mainly operates in very competitive markets, where the group does not have a very dominant market share. Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; A-/Stable/A-2) and SABMiller PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2) report Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margins of 40% and 35%, versus only 20% for Heineken, owing to their strong leadership in key markets, notably in America. Consequently, we take the view that Heineken has less flexibility than peers to absorb a margin squeeze if prices for raw materials were to jump.