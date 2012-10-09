RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Short-term IDR, SR and SRF

CM11-CIC's Short-term IDR, SR and SRF reflect Fitch's opinion that given CM11-CIC's systemic importance in France, there is an extremely high probability that the French authorities would support it, if required. Such support would, in Fitch's view, be provided through BFCM, as the group's issuing vehicle, and therefore BFCM is assigned the same SR and SRF.

CM11-CIC's and BFCM's Short-term IDRs, SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the French state's ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness to provide timely support to CM11-CIC, if required.

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are notched off CM11-CIC's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to any change in CM11-CIC's VR.

In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries. The hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).

SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Given their strong integration with and high strategic importance to CM11-CIC, BFCM's and CIC are seen as 'core' subsidiaries of CM11-CIC and their respective IDRs are aligned with CM11-CIC. Their ratings are therefore sensitive to any evolution in those of CM11-CIC. They have not been assigned a VR as BFCM does not operate a business of its own and as CIC, which handles part of the group's retail banking business and acts as the group's CIB subsidiary, lacks the strategic autonomy to be meaningfully assessed on a standalone basis

The rating actions are as follows:

CM11-CIC

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'

BFCM

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'

Senior Unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'

Market linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr)

Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A'

Hybrid Capital Instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'

Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'

CIC

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'

Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'

Banque de l'Economie du Commerce et de la Monetique (BECM)

BMTN program affirmed at 'A+'