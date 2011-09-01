(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Malaysia-based energy shipping company MISC Bhd. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the US$700 million 6.125% senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2014, to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The notes are issued by MISC Capital (L) Ltd. and fully guaranteed by MISC.