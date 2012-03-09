BRIEF-Copsync affirms positive outlook for 2017
* Copsync Inc - New administration policies are expected to create a strong "tailwind" to buoy company's increasing sales momentum
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 09 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. ---------------------------- 09-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Hotels and motels
Mult. CUSIP6: 448579
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
20-May-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Hyatt's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on its high-quality hotel portfolio, the well-respected Hyatt brand name, and geographic diversification. The cyclical nature of the lodging industry, the company's exposure to the performance of its owned hotels, and the expectation for the company to maintain an active growth strategy temper these positive factors.
* Copsync Inc - New administration policies are expected to create a strong "tailwind" to buoy company's increasing sales momentum
* Spartan Energy - 3 rigs operating on southeast saskatchewan assets and an additional rig drilling 14 well viking program in West Central Saskatchewan
* Apple Inc files final pricing term sheet related to offering of 4.300% notes due 2047 - SEC filing