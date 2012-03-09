(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

Summary analysis -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. ---------------------------- 09-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Hotels and motels

Mult. CUSIP6: 448579

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jan-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

20-May-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria.

Our assessment of Hyatt's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on its high-quality hotel portfolio, the well-respected Hyatt brand name, and geographic diversification. The cyclical nature of the lodging industry, the company's exposure to the performance of its owned hotels, and the expectation for the company to maintain an active growth strategy temper these positive factors.