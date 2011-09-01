(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 01-
-- Takeda is taking steps to acquire Nycomed.
-- The long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Takeda remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement when
the takeover is complete and after verifying the combined entity's financial
position.
-- We expect to lower the long-term rating on Takeda one notch to 'AA-'
when it completes the acquisition.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
corporate credit ratings on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Takeda) on CreditWatch with negative
implications to reflect uncertainty over the timing of the company's
acquisition of Switzerland-based Nycomed S.C.A. SICAR (Nycomed; B+/Watch
Positive/--), in a deal that is subject to regulatory approvals.
The ratings on Takeda were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on
May 19, 2011, following the company's announcement that it had reached an
agreement with Nycomed to acquire the company. When Takeda completes its
acquisition of Nycomed, we expect to lower the long-term rating on Takeda one
notch to 'AA-', based on the following factors:
-- Standard & Poor's expects Takeda's minimal financial risk profile to
deteriorate as a result of the burden of investment required to make the
acquisition.
-- Takeda plans to cover the EUR9.6 billion (JPY1.1 trillion) cost of the
acquisition with liquidity on hand and a loan of about JPY600 billion. We expect
Takeda's financial risk profile to deteriorate because its projected total
debt to EBITDA will likely exceed 1.3x, whereas it has remained below 1.0x in
the past several years.
Takeda will maintain its excellent business risk profile, in our opinion,
reflecting its strong presence in Japanese and U.S. markets. Nycomed has
extensive sales channels in Europe and solid market positions in rapidly
growing emerging countries. We believe Takeda can use Nycomed's sales network
to promote its products in European and emerging countries. Also, we expect
Takeda to use Nycomed's sales channels to market its own prescription drugs,
and to partly offset the effects of a drop in sales in the U.S. as a result of
the expiration of patents there on a number of its major drugs. However, in
our view, the combination presents some integration risks in retaining and
sharing Nycomed's marketing expertise in emerging markets. We also take the
view that the generic drug business exposes Takeda to relatively high industry
risk.
At the present, Standard & Poor's expects Takeda to focus on making its
acquisition of Nycomed a success and on improving its financial standing. As a
consequence, we expect Takeda to refrain from pursuing additional large
mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the next few years while it completes
integration of Nycomed into its global business. Evidence of a change in
Takeda's financial policies, such as additional significant debt-financed
acquisitions to bolster its portfolio or pipeline, could lead us to
subsequently further lower the ratings on the company.
