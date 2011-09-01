(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01-

-- Takeda is taking steps to acquire Nycomed.

-- The long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Takeda remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch placement when the takeover is complete and after verifying the combined entity's financial position.

-- We expect to lower the long-term rating on Takeda one notch to 'AA-' when it completes the acquisition.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Takeda) on CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect uncertainty over the timing of the company's acquisition of Switzerland-based Nycomed S.C.A. SICAR (Nycomed; B+/Watch Positive/--), in a deal that is subject to regulatory approvals.

The ratings on Takeda were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on May 19, 2011, following the company's announcement that it had reached an agreement with Nycomed to acquire the company. When Takeda completes its acquisition of Nycomed, we expect to lower the long-term rating on Takeda one notch to 'AA-', based on the following factors:

-- Standard & Poor's expects Takeda's minimal financial risk profile to deteriorate as a result of the burden of investment required to make the acquisition.

-- Takeda plans to cover the EUR9.6 billion (JPY1.1 trillion) cost of the acquisition with liquidity on hand and a loan of about JPY600 billion. We expect Takeda's financial risk profile to deteriorate because its projected total debt to EBITDA will likely exceed 1.3x, whereas it has remained below 1.0x in the past several years.

Takeda will maintain its excellent business risk profile, in our opinion, reflecting its strong presence in Japanese and U.S. markets. Nycomed has extensive sales channels in Europe and solid market positions in rapidly growing emerging countries. We believe Takeda can use Nycomed's sales network to promote its products in European and emerging countries. Also, we expect Takeda to use Nycomed's sales channels to market its own prescription drugs, and to partly offset the effects of a drop in sales in the U.S. as a result of the expiration of patents there on a number of its major drugs. However, in our view, the combination presents some integration risks in retaining and sharing Nycomed's marketing expertise in emerging markets. We also take the view that the generic drug business exposes Takeda to relatively high industry risk.

At the present, Standard & Poor's expects Takeda to focus on making its acquisition of Nycomed a success and on improving its financial standing. As a consequence, we expect Takeda to refrain from pursuing additional large mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the next few years while it completes integration of Nycomed into its global business. Evidence of a change in Takeda's financial policies, such as additional significant debt-financed acquisitions to bolster its portfolio or pipeline, could lead us to subsequently further lower the ratings on the company.

