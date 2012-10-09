(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

Rating Action

On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' rating on German insurer Deutsche Aerzteversicherung AG (DAV). We subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view of the company's strategic importance to the AXA group (core operating entities rated AA-/Negative/--), its good competitive position as an insurer for the medical professions, and its well-established brand. These strengths are partly offset, in our opinion, by concentration risk owing to the group's focus on one client segment in one country, and by DAV's modest capitalization.

The company has requested that we withdraw the rating.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn To From

Deutsche Aerzteversicherung AG

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency NR A+/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency NR A+/Negative/--