Sept 01 - Fitch Ratings says that earnings prospects for
the global reinsurance industry remain uncertain, due to
pressure on investment income, premium price adequacy and
dwindling reserve surpluses. After unprecedented catastrophe
losses in 2011, the agency expects earnings to gradually recover
in 2012 if catastrophe losses normalise.
The rating Outlook for the global reinsurance sector remains
Stable, due to the industry's capital strength and projected
underwriting and operating trends, which Fitch expects to
support reinsurers' current ratings over the next 12-24 months.
Reinsurers' resilience to this year's catastrophe losses
reflects the sizeable capital buffers accumulated from earlier
years of profitable business and effective use of retrocessional
protection.
The most likely trigger for a Negative rating Outlook would
be catastrophic losses that would erode over 10% of the
reinsurance industry's capital together with an inability of
reinsurers to replenish lost capital. Fitch estimates for that
to occur, losses from a single event may need to exceed USD75bn
and capital markets would need to lose confidence in the sector,
at least temporarily. Such a combination would be rare.
Two or three years of material underwriting losses outside
of normal cyclical variations, or severe dislocations in the
capital markets impacting reinsurers financial flexibility over
longer periods, could also result in a Negative Outlook.
Moderate elevated catastrophe losses, or underwriting
performance within normal cyclical variations, are typically not
triggers for a Negative Outlook.
"Reinsurance pricing is at a crossroads, and an upturn in
pricing is the factor most likely to improve the sector's
medium-term earnings prospects," says Chris Waterman, head of
EMEA Insurance ratings at Fitch. "Reinsurers' ability to raise
prices into 2012 will mainly depend on the extent of catastrophe
losses occurring during the remainder of the year. The recent
downward revision of economic growth expectations by several
major economies is expected to reduce demand for primary
insurance and therefore makes it less likely that reinsurers
will be able to raise rates."
"Fitch does not view Hurricane Irene as a market-changing
event, but the storm adds to the unprecedented catastrophe
losses incurred so far in 2011," says Martyn Street, Director in
Fitch's Insurance team. "It is unclear whether insurers will
achieve meaningful premium price increases outside loss-affected
lines."
Fitch forecasts the global reinsurance industry's combined
ratio (i.e. claims and expenses expressed as a percentage of net
premium income) will deteriorate to 107.9% in 2011, from 94.7%
at end-2010, based on Fitch's analysis of its monitored universe
of reinsurance companies.
Fitch will publish a full report on the outlook for the
global reinsurance industry in the coming days.