Sept 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on
the Long-term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the
Short-term local currency IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BB'.
"The affirmation of Armenia's ratings reflects the fact that the authorities
are reducing fiscal and external imbalances in line with their IMF-backed
economic policy programme," says Charles Seville, Director in Fitch's Sovereign
group. "However, the economy is vulnerable to external shocks. Government debt
and gross external debt are materially higher than they were before the
2008-2009 crisis."
Fitch expects the government to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.9% of GDP in
2011. Withdrawing fiscal stimulus, the government narrowed the deficit to 5% of
GDP in 2010. Consolidation plans rely on a mixture of restraining spending and
increasing tax collection - a perennial challenge. The government is targeting
further reduction to 3.2% of GDP in 2012, an election year.
The current account deficit (CAD) has narrowed in 2010-2011, driven by a
revival in exports. This trend is expected to continue in 2012-2013. A forecast
deficit of 12% of GDP in 2011 will be financed by external borrowing and FDI of
around 6% of GDP.
External debt repayments will rise in 2012-2013 but remain low compared with
the 'BB' median. The 60% share of sovereign debt in gross external debt (GXD),
mostly on concessional terms, mitigates the high GXD of 69% of GDP.
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 4%-5% in 2011-2013, close to medium-term
potential growth. Economic activity expanded by an average 5% in January-July
2011, driven by industry, agriculture and services, as well as higher commodity
exports and remittance inflows. The government is seeking to improve the
business environment and rebalance the economy towards productive and
export-generating activities.
Growth at this level is sufficient to stabilise general government debt at
around 40% of GDP, barring further fiscal or exchange rate shocks. However, as
almost 90% of government debt is foreign-currency denominated, the solvency
ratio is unusually sensitive to exchange rate movements.
The Central Bank of Armenia's (CBA) recent interest rate hikes have reduced
pressure on the exchange rate and helped bring down inflation in August to 4.8%,
within its target range, the upper limit of which is 5.5%. The CBA is reducing
dollarisation and strengthening the role of the dram. Dram depreciation would
aid competitiveness and external adjustment but remains a risk to the external
balance sheet and inflation.
Emerging from the 2009 recession without requiring solvency support, the
small, well-capitalised financial sector does not pose a major risk to sovereign
creditworthiness. Write-offs have reduced non-performing loans to 3% of assets
from a 2009 peak of over 10%. CBA is tightening regulation and encouraging local
currency lending.
Pressure on reserves or the dram - following a global slowdown or shock to
Russian growth - would weaken the external balance sheet and could lead to
negative rating action. Armenia's ability to absorb further external shocks has
been weakened by the crisis, which pushed up government debt to 40% of GDP (in
line with the 'BB' median) and GXD. Renewed domestic or external (surrounding
Nagorno-Karabakh) political tension could also lead to negative rating action.
If Armenia follows through with fiscal reforms and narrow the twin deficits
sustainably, this would put upward pressure on the ratings. A sustained
reduction in dollarisation would also be positive.