Furthermore, we raised to 'BB-' from 'B' our issue ratings on Mood Media's revolving credit facility (RCF) and on its $355 million first-lien term loan. We revised the recovery rating on these facilities upward to '1' from '3', indicating our expectation of "very high" (90%-100%) recovery in an event of payment default.

Finally, we have withdrawn our issue and recovery ratings on Mood Media's $100 million second-lien term loan due 2018, because we understand that it will be fully repaid with proceeds from the proposed notes.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows Mood Media's proposal to issue $350 million of senior unsecured notes and reflects our opinion that the additional debt will place Mood Media's financial ratios more firmly into the "aggressive" financial risk profile category. Our assessment of Mood Media's "weak" business risk profile remains unchanged.

Mood Media intends to use the proceeds of the proposed $350 million of senior unsecured notes to:

-- Repay $240 million of senior secured bank debt;

-- Undertake bolt-on acquisitions of $28 million; and

-- Raise $74 million of cash for general corporate purposes and potential future mergers and acquisitions.

As a result, we expect that pro forma for the refinancing, Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to about 4.8x and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage will decline to about 2.7x by Dec. 31, 2012 (financial 2012). Subject to minor changes in the execution of the notes issuance and absent any material acquisitions, we believe that adjusted debt to EBITDA could improve to approximately 4.5x and EBITDA interest coverage remain at about 2.7x by the end of financial 2013. We consider these levels to be comfortably in line with our ratio guidance of adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4x-5x and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x-3.0x for the 'B' corporate credit rating, alongside positive discretionary cash flow and adequate headroom under financial covenants.

We view Mood Media's strategy to fund further acquisitions with debt as opposed to equity as aggressive. The latest acquisition plans come shortly after two substantial acquisitions this year. Mood Media acquired U.S. competitor DMX Inc for $86 million in March and Benelux-based provider of audio-visual services BIS Group for $28 million in May. In our view, additional acquisitions will further increase integration risk and may divert management's attention away from operational matters. We see a risk that management's focus on integration could undermine the company's operating results and financial condition.

The ratings reflect our assessment of Mood Media's aggressive financial policy to achieve external growth, limited business diversity, and the noncritical nature of the company's products. These factors are partly offset, in our view, by the company's leading position in the business-to-business subscription music industry, its healthy EBITDA margin, meaningful customer diversity; and recurring revenue base from multiyear contracts.

Liquidity

We view Mood Media's liquidity as "adequate" as defined by our criteria, and we calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate sources of liquidity at about $455 million, comprising:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about $15 million;

-- An undrawn RCF of $25 million;

-- Our estimate of funds from operations of $80 million; and

-- Senior secured notes of $335 million (net of transaction costs).

As of the same date, we estimate uses of liquidity at about $320 million, comprising:

-- Debt prepayments of $240 million.

-- A cash purchase price for acquisitions totaling $28 million.

-- Capital expenditure of $40 million.

-- Working capital outflows of $10 million.

As part of the refinancing, the RCF will be upsized from $20 million to $25 million. Mood Media's loan facilities including the amended RCF start to mature in 2016. Beyond some debt repayments through a cash flow sweep, there are no meaningful debt maturities before this date.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Mood Media is 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on Mood Media's first-lien credit facilities--which include a term loan due 2018 and a $25 million RCF due 2016--is 'BB-', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these facilities is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in en event of payment default.

The upgrade of the first-lien credit facilities reflects our understanding that Mood Media will reduce the amount outstanding under the term loan by $140 million to about $211 million with the proceeds of the proposed notes. The upward revision of the recovery rating on the first-lien credit facilities reflects the partial repayment of the first-lien term loan, which leads to a lower overall amount of senior secured debt outstanding at our assumed point of default in 2015. We therefore expect a higher recovery on this tranche of debt in an event of default.

The issue and recovery ratings are supported by our valuation of Mood Media as a going concern and its jurisdiction of the U.S., which we consider to be relatively creditor-friendly. The issue and recovery ratings are constrained to some extent by the company's asset-light nature and numerous provisions in the bank and bond documentation allowing for further incurrence of both secured and unsecured debt. The issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are also limited by their subordination to the first-lien credit facilities.

We calculate recoveries by simulating a hypothetical default scenario. This results in a payment default of Mood Media in 2015, principally due to increasing competition from alternative media distribution models; poor integration of recent acquisitions; and a reduction in the number of customers (retail outlets) caused by a lengthy period of economic weakness.

Given Mood Media's well-established market position and customer base, combined with low recovery prospects if the company is liquidated, we believe that debtholders would achieve the greatest recovery through a sale or restructuring of the business. Our updated going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of about $370 million, which corresponds to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5x.

After deducting bankruptcy administrative expenses, we estimate a net value of about $345 million at the hypothetical point of default. We expect the first-lien credit facilities to amount to about $235 million at that time, including a fully drawn RCF and six months of prepetition interest. This translates into recoveries in the 90%-100% range for the first-lien debt. We then calculate recoveries in the 10%-30% range for the unsecured noteholders.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Mood Media will maintain its solid market position and successfully integrate its 2012 acquisitions while maintaining meaningful positive free cash flow generation. We consider adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4x-5x and EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x-3.0x as commensurate with the current rating.

We could lower the rating if Mood Media were to pursue additional material debt-financed acquisitions or if it were to experience significant difficulties integrating its recent acquisitions, leading operating performance to decline and credit ratios to weaken such that adjusted debt to EBITDA is more than 5x and EBITDA interest coverage is less than 2.5x. We could also lower the ratings if discretionary cash flow were to turn negative, or if headroom under financial covenants were to tighten significantly.

An upgrade would depend on adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4x and EBITDA interest coverage of more than 3x on a sustained basis. In our view, this would result from Mood Media adopting a more prudent financial policy and a continuous focus on deleveraging. We consider the possibility of rating upside to be remote at this stage in light of the company's acquisitive strategy.

Ratings List

Rating Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Mood Media Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/--

Upgraded

To From

Mood Media Corp.

Senior Secured Debt BB- B

Recovery Rating 1 3

New Ratings

Mood Media Corp.

Senior Unsecured Debt B-

Recovery Rating 5

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Mood Media Corp.

Senior Secured NR CCC+

Recovery Rating NR 6