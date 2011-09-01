(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01 - Standard & Poor's Governance Services said today it affirmed and subsequently withdrew its Governance, Accountability, Management Metrics and Analysis (GAMMA) score assigned to Banco Bradesco S.A. , one of the largest financial institutions in Brazil, at 'GAMMA-7' (according to a 1 to 10 scale with 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest).

The withdrawal of the GAMMA score is made at Standard & Poor's initiative. It reflects our decision to cease providing stand-alone governance scores, while continuing to incorporate governance analysis in our global and local scale credit ratings.

The opinions expressed are the independent opinions of Standard & Poor's Governance Services and do not reflect the opinions of other areas of Standard & Poor's. Standard & Poor's Corporate Governance Scores, GAMMA scores, and other analytic services are performed as entirely separate activities to preserve the independence and objectivity of each analytic process.