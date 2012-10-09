YI's liquidity is dependent on cash inflows coming from a small number of projects, asset/investment sales and upcoming cash injections coming from its shareholders, which requires continuous monitoring over the coming few months.

YI's ratings continue to reflect its position as one of the main construction companies in Turkey, focusing on infrastructure construction contracts for mostly government entities across Turkey and the MENA region. YI has a long track record of project execution and on-time delivery as well as a cautious approach to bidding. The company's strategy is to focus on projects in oil and gas-producing countries with budget surpluses and clear investment programmes. YI is therefore well positioned to benefit from the expected growth in energy demand as well as a need for infrastructure across many of its and markets (notably in the Gulf region) where YI has a well-established presence.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Assets disposal and/or additional capital injection leading to significant de-leveraging and an improved liquidity position

Negative: Any failure in the deleveraging plan or in providing additional capital injection from shareholders could put further pressure on Yuksel's credit profile and result in negative rating action.