(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its B+/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on auto supplier Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. is not affected by the company's announcement that it has retained a financial advisor to assist it in evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. These could include a sale or merger of the company or an IPO of its common shares.

We believe this announcement is because the company, on emergence from bankruptcy in May 2010, is owned by various former creditors--the company reported that Barclays Bank PLC (BB50x.L), Silver Point Capital L.P., Oak Hill Advisors L.P., and Capital Research & Management Co. each hold at least 10% of the common equity--whose long-term investment objectives lie elsewhere.

For now, with no details about whether the outcome will be a sale of the company, nor how a possible purchase of Cooper-Standard would be financed--there are no rating implications. Still, any transaction involving an increase in leverage or other transformative event (for example, a separation of the company's various business segments) would result in a CreditWatch listing. If an IPO is pursued, it is possible proceeds would be used to cash out the current equity holders rather than generate proceeds that would be deployed to reduce debt.

In our opinion, Cooper-Standard has a weak business risk profile, as a participant in the highly competitive and volatile auto industry, and aggressive leverage. At the 'B+' rating level, the company has little room for additional debt (incremental debt exceeding $190 million could cause a downgrade) because pension and lease adjusted leverage stood at 2.4x as of June 30, 2010. For further information, please see the article on Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., published Aug. 31, 2011 on RatingsDirect.